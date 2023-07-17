College Station City Council Approves A Resolution For Private Fundraising Of An Indoor Tennis Building

The College Station city council endorses private fundraising to build three indoor tennis courts at Bee Creek Park.

A council resolution of support was unanimously approved at the council’s July 13 meeting.

The president of a newly created private foundation for College Station parks, David White, requested the resolution. The foundation will seek $500,000 dollars through private fundraising for a building that would be next to four outdoor courts that are being renovated.

White said the foundation is also pursuing a grant from the United States Tennis Association.

The vote came after local tennis player Jean-Louis Briaud announced he and his wife would contribute $500,000 dollars towards a $1.4 million dollar building that he says would be similar to a facility that is located in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony neighborhood.

The council was told the resolution did not commit the city to help pay to build and/or operate the facility.

The unanimous vote supporting the resolution followed a mayoral proclamation recognizing the formation of the parks foundation. The proclamation noted the private non-profit corporation intends to support the enhancement of 56 developed parks, offering a variety of recreation and leisure activities for all ages.

