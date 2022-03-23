College Station City Council Approves A Nearly $7 Million Dollar Budget Amendment To Purchase Vehicles And Ammunition For Delivery Next Year

Almost $7 million dollars in budget amendments were approved at the last College Station city council meeting.

About $6.5 million goes towards 35 city vehicles that are scheduled to be replaced next year…something mayor Karl Mooney said is not guaranteed based on what he has learned from those who take fleet orders.

Those vehicles affects College Station’s police, fire, public works, planning and development, parks and recreation, drainage, fleet, electric, water, wastewater, and the solid waste departments.

This amendment also covers a $245,000 dollar increase to purchase five police department SUV’s, $240,000 to purchase two vehicles for an upcoming electric department underground crew, and $51,000 for an advance purchase of police department ammunition.

City manager Bryan Woods, when asked what happens when suppliers tell the city the cost has increased after signing a contract, said “you very rarely have seen in the past but are seeing now where people just say you’re going to have to pay seven percent more than what I told you. And you say well no I’ve got a contract and I say well then we’ll just default, we won’t carry it.”

Click HERE to read and download background information.

Click below for comments from the March 10, 2022 College Station city council meeting.