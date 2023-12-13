The College Station city council awards a $2 million dollar contract to freshen up the water tower located by the Tower Point shopping center.

Ramiro Martinez of the city’s water department says the tower, which opened in 1984, is getting its first major maintenance since 2000.

The contract includes a new sealcoat inside the two million gallon tower, repainting the exterior, and applying maroon colored graphics promoting College Station and Texas A&M.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download background information that was presented during the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting. Speakers include mayor John Nichols, councilmembers William Wright, Elizabeth Cunha, and Dennis Maloney; and Ramiro Martinez.

Listen to “College Station city council approves $2 million in repairs to the Tower Point area water tower” on Spreaker.