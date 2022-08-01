College Station City Council Agrees To Assist A Non Profit That Helps People Aging Out Of Foster Care

The College Station city council gives a boost to a local non-profit that works with young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.

During the council’s July 14, 2022 meeting, which was the second discussion in as many months with the Unlimited Potential organization, the council agreed to let city staff work on the estimated cost of demolishing a former nursing home complex that the organization owns on Anderson Street across the street from Lemontree Park.

Unlimited Potential was originally going to renovate the structure, but because of its present condition the decision was made to build a new complex of housing and offices for their organization and other social service providers.

The council learned that Unlimited Potential raised $550,000 dollars towards the estimated $4 million dollar project at one event.

Councilman John Crompton proposed the city provide $2 million if the organization raised the rest by May 31, 2023.

Instead, a unanimous council supported mayor Karl Mooney’s proposal to direct city staff to determine demolition costs and what city funding might be available to raze the former nursing home building.

