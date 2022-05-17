College Station City Council Adopts New Building And Fire Codes

New building codes in the city of College Station take affect June 1.

City council approval at their last meeting followed discussion that included questioning why College Station’s construction board of adjustments did not support a national code to require fire sprinkler systems in newly constructed townhomes.

City building official Brian Binford said state law prohibits sprinklers in one and two story townhomes, which are considered single family homes in College Station. Binford says sprinklers are required in townhomes that are three stories or more.

City manager Bryan Woods recommended installing sprinklers.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials related to the adoption of 2021 international codes and the 2020 national electrical code during the April 28, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

The council also updated fire codes, which includes requiring new small restaurants to monitor fire suppression systems. Fire marshal Eric Dotson says the requirement will not apply to existing restaurants.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials related to the adoption of 2021 international fire codes and 2021 National Fire Protection Association life safety code during the April 28, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for a sampling of comments from the April 28, 2022 College Station city council meeting.