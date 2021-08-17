College Station City Council Adopts Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, Property Tax Rate, And Fee Schedule

A unanimous College Station city council at its last meeting approved the fiscal year 2022 budget, property tax rate, and fee schedule.

Before the budget vote, some council members expressed the reason for their support.

Mayor Karl Mooney cited the construction of the new water tower along the freeway as one example of capital projects that are needed for the growing city. Mooney said another water supply was needed in part because of a new 260 unit housing complex and Baylor Scott & White hospital is considering an expansion. A Baylor Scott & White spokesperson told WTAW News they were working on a response to the mayor’s statement.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said she was not going to vote against paying an additional five dollars a month in property taxes on her home because the city can’t meet all its needs.

Councilman Dennis Maloney called on the legislature to deal with rising property values.

College Station’s property tax rate remains the same, as does electric rates as long as the state does not change rules due to last February’s winter storm. Water and wastewater rates are currently being studied.

Click HERE to read and download the budget presentation from the August 12, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the property tax rate presentation from the August 12, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the fee schedule presentation from the August 12, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for comments from the August 12, 2021 College Station city council meeting from Karl Mooney, Elizabeth Cunha, and Dennis Maloney.

