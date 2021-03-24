Governor Abbott won’t be getting a request from the College Station city council to bring back a mask wearing requirement with enforcement powers.

Councilman John Crompton made the request the week before last after saying Abbott’s decision ending the requirement was “egregiously irresponsible” and “selfish”.

Crompton was part of a unanimous vote during a special meeting Monday that adopted a non binding resolution that won’t be sent to the governor.

The resolution encourages the continued wearing of masks and practicing social distancing.

Crompton said before making the motion to adopt the resolution that the language was more appropriate compared to his initial suggestion.

Councilman John Nichols supported the resolution in part because it was not going to the governor.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell said she was not worried about Abbott, but about city residents.

While the resolution is not a city wide mandate, masks are required inside city of College Station buildings.

Click below to hear some of the comments from all seven members of the College Station city council during a special meeting on March 22, 2021.

Listen to “College Station City Council adopts a non binding resolution encouraging mask wearing that won’t be sent to Governor Abbott” on Spreaker.