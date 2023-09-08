College Station City Cemetery’s 75th Anniversary Is Recognized With Unveiling A State Historical Marker

Friday (September 8, 2023) is the 75th anniversary program of the College Station city cemetery.

The anniversary was celebrated with a program that ended with the unveiling of a state historical marker.

Click HERE to read and download the anniversary program, which includes photos and the script that is on the historical marker.

The podcast of the program begins with patriotic music from the Texas A&M Singing Cadets.

That is followed by the welcome, invocation, presentation of colors, singing the national anthem, the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags, and recognitions.

At 19 minutes, is a proclamation read by Brazos County judge Duane Peters and College Station mayor John Nichols.

At 22:11, is the reading of what is written on the state historical marker by the chairman of the College Station Historic Preservation Committee, Gerald Burgner.

At 26:26, is the biographies of eight names on the state historical marker from Sherry Frisk, who is a member of the College Station Historic Preservation Committee and the Brazos County Historical Commission.

At 45:55, is College Station mayor John Nichols accepting a U.S. flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol. Presenting the flag was Destiny Vargas, who is a district director for congressman Michael McCaul.

The emcee for the program is another member of the College Station Historic Preservation Committee, Tom Turbiville.

Click below to hear the 75th anniversary program of the dedication of College Station city cemetery on September 8, 2023.

