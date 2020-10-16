While bars in Brazos County were allowed to reopen this week to 50 percent capacity, another local businessowner came to county commissioners this week asking for assistance.

Mike Logan at Grand Station entertainment wants to reopen the remaining half of his 40 bowling lanes that have been shut down.

He asked county judge Duane Peters if there was someone who could sign off on his idea to place shower curtains between lanes to reopen what’s been closed. He says that has been done in other parts of the state.

Peters, who was limited in what he could say during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, said that was controlled by the governor.

Logan said before the pandemic, he employed more than 100. Staffing went down to 15 but has rebounded to around 55.

Logan visited after Tuesday’s meeting with a member of the commission’s legal staff. Before that, commissioners Chuck Konderla and Irma Cauley expressed their support.

Click below for comments from Mike Logan, Duane Peters, Chuck Konderla, and Irma Cauley during the October 13, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “College Station businessowner asks Brazos County commissioners for pandemic reopening assistance” on Spreaker.