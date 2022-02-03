College Station Babysitter Is Arrested On Charges Of Causing Grave Injuries To A Baby

A College Station woman taking care of someone’s six month old baby boy is arrested on charges of dropping the infant several times and throwing him into a wall three times.

The baby is hospitalized in Houston with brain damage and skull fractures and the babysitter is jailed on a charge of intentionally causing the injuries.

According to the College Station police arrest report, 21 year old Berta Lopez-Vasquez initially said the baby fell off a bed.

Later in the interview, she said out of anger and frustration because the baby would not stop crying, she shook him, dropped him, and threw him into the wall.

The baby’s parents their son to a local hospital, then he was transferred to Houston.

The CSPD arrest report stated as of January 28, the baby was hospitalized “in grave danger”.

Vasquez told a CSPD detective she did not take the baby to the hospital because she was afraid of getting into trouble and having her children taken away.

Vasquez, who was arrested on a charge of causing serious bodily injury to a child, is held in lieu of a $200,000 dollar bond.

The Texas department of family protective services was also involved in the investigation.

The CSPD arrest report did not state who has custody of Vasquez’s children.