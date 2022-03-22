College Station Apartment Resident Detains One Of Six Burglary Suspects For Police

A Bryan man on probation after admitting last December to possessing a felony amount of marijuana is accused of being one of six men who broke into a Northgate district apartment last Saturday night.

According to the College Station police arrest report, 18 year old Jeremy Becerra was the only one who was caught by the victim.

The others left with what Becerra said was a large amount of alcohol that was being returned to its rightful owner.

Becerra, who was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $18,000 dollars.