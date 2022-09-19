College Station Apartment Fire Injures Five People And One Cat

An apartment fire in College Station Sunday during the noon hour at the Landmark complex on Longmire resulted in five people being taken to the hospital.

The status of those injured are not known. CSFD captain Stuart Marrs says that includes a mother and two young children who were rescued by firefighters through a second floor window.

A fourth person fell and the cause of the fifth injury is not known.

Marrs says a cat living in one of the units was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, then the cat was taken to the Texas A&M small animal hospital for additional care.

Marrs says investigators traced the origin of the fire to an electrical panel in a first floor apartment in the middle of the 24 unit building..

Firefighters contained the fire to the one unit before it spread into the attic space.

Marrs said the alarm was received Sunday at 12:38 p.m. An ambulance was the first unit to arrive at 12:39. The mother and two young children were rescued at 12:42, water was being applied at 12:50, the fire was stopped at 12:55, and the scene was completely mopped up at 1:25 p.m.

CSFD’s CART, or citizen’s active response team, was on the scene as was representatives of the local Red Cross office.

Click below for comments from Stuart Marrs, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

