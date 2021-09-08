College Station Apartment Fire Injured One Pet But No People

An apartment fire in College Station Tuesday evening resulted in a pet being treated for smoke inhalation and no injuries to people.

College Station firefighters credited quick action of residents who went banging on doors when the fire was still small.

43 firefighters from 15 crews with the College Station and Bryan fire departments responded to the Treehouse apartments on Marion Pugh.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Multiple 9-1-1 calls reported the fire was quickly spreading up a stairwell and across balconies, which according to CSFD blocked the main escape route.

CSFD battalion chief Mike Clements, who was the incident commander, reported smoke and fire damage to all 12 units and the attic in the building.

Firefighters spent 40 minutes getting the fire under control and spent more than three hours on the scene.

Volunteers from CSFD’s citizens action response team and the Red Cross assisted displaced residents with immediate needs.