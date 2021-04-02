College Station And Bryan ISD School Boards Hear About Efforts To Improve Student Grades During The Pandemic

March meetings of the Bryan and College Station school boards included comprehensive presentations of efforts to address educating students who have fallen behind during the pandemic.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the March 9, 2021 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the March 29, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

During the March 9th College Station ISD board meeting, members were told that tutoring is underway in CSISD elementary schools and additional support is available in CSISD intermediate, middle, and high schools. Selected CSISD elementary students will attend a two week “jump start camp” program in July to prepare them for the next school year. And CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale said some students being promoted to the next grade may require completing summer school.

During the March 29th Bryan ISD board meeting, members were told since February that high school students have the option of catching up on unfinished classes. That’s something that will expand to middle school and intermediate grades in the near future. BISD is expanding summer school to accommodate more than 3,500 kindergarten through eighth grade students. The district is also planning classes for more than 500 pre-K and kindergarten bilingual and more than 100 migrant children this summer. And this July, BISD kindergarten through eighth grade students will have the option of participating in “power camp” classes to prepare them for the start of the next school year.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the March 9, 2021 CSISD school board meeting and the March 29, 2021 BISD school board meeting.

