College Station And Bryan Councils Reach Agreement That Moves A New College Station Sewer Line Out Of Bryan

Christmas is coming early to homeowners in south Bryan who have opposed a College Station sewer trunk line going through their neighborhood.

The Bryan city council on Tuesday (December 12) unanimously adopted a resolution without public discussion, formalizing an offer with the city of College Station.

The night before (December 11), the College Station council directed the city manager to pursue the offer that the city of Bryan initially made in August.

The offer results in College Station moving its “northeast trunkline” from Bryan’s Beverley Estates neighborhood to College Station’s Cooner Street. This will require College Station to build a sewer lift station.

In exchange, the city of Bryan will allow two College Station sewer lines to connect to Bryan’s system. Bryan would contribute $200,000 dollars towards a line that would close a lift station near the Aggie Field of Honor cemetery. The other line would close two lift stations serving customers north of Highway 30 and between Hardy Weedon Road and Cole Lane.

After the Bryan council adopted its resolution, the president of the Beverley Estates HOA, Scott Hickle, thanked Bryan and College Station officials, saying “Thank you very much for one of the best presents that I think we could ever expect to have.”

College Station mayor John Nichols read the following statement at the end of the December 11, 2023 meeting:

Council directs the city manager to initiate planning for the Northeast sewer trunkline following the route along Cooner Street in Chimney Hill. This includes the necessary lift station and easement acquisition. This is intended to be undertaken in cooperation with the City of Bryan to address proposed changes as enumerated in their August 10, 2023, letter regarding sewer service on the “East Side” and “West Side” as documented in the Interlocal Agreement dated December 2011 and subsequent amendments. The ILA must be amended to encompass the proposed changes. We appreciate the proposals made by the City of Bryan in ongoing discussions and would like to bring these matters to a successful conclusion.

The city of College Station then provided WTAW News a summary of the August 10, 2023 letter from the city of Bryan:

Valley Park Lift Station: This College Station lift station can be taken off-line once infrastructure connects the existing wastewater line to the lift station into the City of Bryan wastewater service line. City of Bryan staff will recommend to the City Council that the City participate in the amount of $200,000 to this City of College Station project. This option may require amending certain current agreements between the two cities.

West Side: With the exception of the above transfer of service, the Interlocal Cooperation and Joint Development Agreement (a.k.a the Biocorridor ILA) dated December 15, 2011, and amended on December 18, 2012, and again on January 17, 2020, shall continue to govern wastewater service in this area.

East Side: With the completion of the City of Bryan’s new east side wastewater treatment plant, the City is willing to provide service to City of College Station’s two east side lift stations serving areas north of Highway 30 roughly between Hardy Weedon Road and Cole Lane. The City of Bryan also is willing to accept responsibility for providing complete wastewater treatment in this area, in Bryan’s city limits and the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ), if the City of College Station wants to transfer the Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN). Otherwise, the City of Bryan will treat wastewater flow from the two aforementioned lift stations for an agreed upon price, once the City of College Station connects to the City of Bryan’s service.

The above options eliminate the need for three City of College Station lift stations and include the City of Bryan participating in the cost of a wastewater line in the amount of $200,000.

Click below to hear comments from the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting and the December 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

