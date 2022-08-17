College Station And Brazos County Firefighters Stop Grass Fires Before Reaching Structures

College Station firefighters stopped a grass fire Tuesday afternoon before it reached homes, a church, a retail store, and business offices. The cause remains undetermined of the fire that was in a field next to St. Thomas Aquinas church and near the Academy store.

On Monday night, Brazos County volunteer firefighters stopped a grass fire in the area of Dilly Shaw Tap and Wilcox from reaching a mobile home. That was part of a report that county commissioners received on Tuesday from deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware. Commissioners were told of a growing problem of fires starting from welding and grinding activity.

Click below for comments from Jason Ware during the August 16, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.