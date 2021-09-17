College Station Altercation Involving Gunfire Leads To Two Burglary Arrests

College Station police arrest two Bryan women on charges of burglary of a habitation after responding Friday morning to a report of gunfire near Oaks Park.

CSPD tweets identify the women as 19 year olds Brianna Nichole Vega and Kayla Garcia.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been announced regarding gunfire in the area of University Oaks Blvd. and Stallings Drive.

Investigators were told the the gunfire was during an altercation involving an undisclosed number of individuals who know each other.

One person was injured. CSPD has not determined if the injuries were related to the gunfire. But a woman was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

