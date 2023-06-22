College baseball 2023: NCAA tournament scores, schedule, watch

At least one spot is secured for the 2023 Men’s College World Series championship. After a tight battle between No. 2 Florida and TCU, a ninth-inning RBI single from Cade Kurland scored Michael Robertson and gave the Gators a one-run lead and a spectacular catch from Robertson in the bottom of the ninth provided the final out in a 3-2 win, sending Florida to the championship series on Saturday.

And in a dramatic game between No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 5 LSU, the Tigers came through to keep their season alive and force one more game between the two squads. LSU ended up beating Wake 5-2 on Wednesday night, setting up a must-see elimination game Thursday at 7 p.m on ESPN2.

The MCWS will continue throughout the week, with all games being featured on ESPN networks.