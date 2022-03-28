College And Bryan City Councils Receive Annual Police Department Annual Traffic Stop Reports

Annual reviews of police department traffic stop racial profiling reports took place during March meetings of the College Station and Bryan city councils.

Click HERE to read and download the College Station police department report pages 1-76.

Click HERE to read and download the College Station police department report pages 77-152.

Click HERE to read and download the summary of the Bryan police department report presented to the Bryan city council on March 8, 2022.

Last year, BPD received one racial profiling complaint, which the chief determined to be unfounded.

CSPD had no racial profiling complaints last year.

That’s out of a combined total of more than 28,000 traffic stops in the twin cities.

The city of Bryan’s consultant, Eric Fritsch, responded to BPD officers issuing warnings in half of the traffic stops. College Station councilman John Nichols told police chief Billy Couch that he was surprised that CSPD issued warnings to more than half of drivers.

Bryan councilman Prentiss Madison, who confirmed most of BPD’s probable cause searches inside vehicles began after officers smell marijuana, says he gets asked about this in neighborhood meetings. BPD officers found illegal items in more than 55 percent of vehicle searches, and in College Station, police chief Billy Couch said the hit rate was 62 percent…which is more than twice the national rate of 30 percent.

Click below for a sampling of comments from the March 8, 2022 Bryan city council meeting and the March 10, 2022 College Station city council meetings.