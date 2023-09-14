Coleman, Malone to Represent Texas A&M at SEC Basketball Leadership Council

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball players Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone were selected to represent the Aggies at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council Sept. 15-16, the league announced Thursday.
The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The goal of the Council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.
The agenda for the two-day meeting includes a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal, a presentation from guest speaker Michael Haddix and engagement with conference office staff.
Coleman and Malone also represented the Aggies at last year’s SEC Basketball Council. The council will once again meet at the conference offices in Birmingham, Alabama.
2023-24 Men’s Basketball Leadership Council
Max Scharnowski, Alabama
Lawson Blake, Arkansas
Tre Donaldson, Auburn
Alex Klatsky, Florida
Noah Thomasson, Georgia
Grant Darbyshire, Kentucky
Will Baker, LSU
Brandon Murray, Ole Miss
Trey Jackson III, Mississippi State
Nick Honor, Missouri
Jacobi Wright, South Carolina
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M
Colin Smith, Vanderbilt
2023-24 Women’s Basketball Leadership Council
Meg Newman, Alabama
Maryam Dauda, Arkansas
Audia Young, Auburn
Alberte Rimdal, Florida
De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia
Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky
Izzy Besselman, LSU
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Bree Hall, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jada Malone, Texas A&M
Jada Brown, Vanderbilt