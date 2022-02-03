Closings Follow Winter Storm Warnings Are Issued For The Brazos Valley

Closings due to the approaching winter storm include:

Texas A&M is canceling classes Thursday, February 3, 2022. Employees are to work remotely. A decision about Friday’s classes will be made by 3 p.m. Thursday. Follow A&M’s website and social media for updates.

Bryan ISD will be closed on Thursday, February 3, 2022, and all extracurricular activities are postponed. Bryan ISD has enough instructional minutes that we will not need to make up this day.

College Station ISD schools will be closed Thursday, February 3.

Blinn College will be closed and all classes and activities scheduled for Thursday, February 3rd, are canceled. For more info, visit http://blinn.edu.

The Brazos County health district will be closed Thursday, February 3rd. All Curative COVID testing sites will also be closed until further notice.

College Station city offices are closed Thursday, February 3. Trash pickup and recycling in College Station will collect on the usual schedule, but that could change if conditions deteriorate. If you experience an electric, water, or wastewater outage, call College Station Utilities at 855-528-4CSU (4278). Please have your account number ready. Payments to the Municipal Court must be paid by the end of the next business day.

Brazos County offices are closed on Thursday, February 3, 2022 for non-essential personnel. We will monitor weather conditions Thursday and will make a determination regarding Friday at a later time.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be closed on Thursday, February 3. We will be issuing refunds to guests who have purchased tickets. For more information, please visit Bush41.org

As for winter storm warnings that have been issued for the Brazos Valley:

The National Weather Service office in Houston issued a winter storm warning from Thursday at 6 a.m. until Friday at 9 a.m. for Brazos, Burleson, Madison, and Houston counties. According to this warning, “Freezing rain and sleet expected. Ice accumulations over an eighth of an inch will be possible. Icy conditions may develop especially on elevated roadways, bridges and overpasses.”

The National Weather Service office in Ft. Worth issued a winter storm warning from Wednesday at midnight until Thursday at 6 p.m. In the Brazos Valley, this warning includes Robertson, Leon, Milam, and Falls counties. This warning involves “A transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet. Total ice accumulations between a tenth of an inch and a quarter inch. Total sleet accumulation up to half an inch.