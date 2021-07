The Cleveland Indians will be known as the “Cleveland Guardians” beginning in the 2022 season.

The new nickname and logo, which holds to the traditional team colors of red, blue and white, were unveiled early Friday morning.

A fresh look from the 216. pic.twitter.com/0W8VTtZ7b0 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 23, 2021

Cleveland has held its current moniker since 1914 but announced a change earlier this year.