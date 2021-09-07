City Of College Station’s Share Of Harvey Mitchell Widening Project Increases $790,000 Dollars

The College Station city council is told construction is on schedule for widening Harvey Mitchell Parkway from north of the airport to Wellborn Road.

But the expansion is costing the city another $790,000 dollars.

Assistant public works director Emily Fisher says the additional expense is for removing two water lines that were inside one pipe and replacing them with separate pipes.

A change order for individual 18 and 36 inch water lines…that takes up nearly the rest of the project budget…was approved at the last council meeting.

The expansion is scheduled for completion in February of 2023.

