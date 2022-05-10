City Of College Station’s City Attorney And Communications Director Are Retiring

Two longtime city of College Station department heads are retiring.

City attorney Carla Robinson’s last day is June 15. She was appointed city attorney in February 2011. Robinson’s career with the city covered more than 20 years in two stints…first between 1996 and 1999 then returning in 2001. City attorney is one of the few staff positions that is selected by the city council.

The city’s communications director is retiring at the end of the month. Jay Socol, who became the city’s chief spokesman in October 2009, held similar positions at TEEX from May 2007 through October 2009 and the city of Bryan from October 2000 through May 2007. Before a more than 20 year career in the public sector, he was WTAW News Director at the time of the Texas A&M bonfire in 1999. A reception for Jay Socol will be held May 18 from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at College Station city hall’s Bush 4141 community room.