City Of College Station Water Officials Continue To Promote Voluntary Conservation Of Outdoor Watering

City of College Station assistant director of water services Steven Maldonado and water resource coordinator Jennifer Nations visit with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs August 5, 2022 about what may lead to mandatory restrictions on outdoor watering and the impact of high water consumption in College Station.

