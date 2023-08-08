City Of College Station Warning That Mandatory Water Restrictions Could Be Coming

The city of College Station warns water customers that mandatory restrictions will be imposed because they can not keep up with demand.

Water resources coordinator Jennifer Nations says the city can keep with a demand of 22 million gallons per day. But consumption has increased to 25 million per day. And that’s without most college students in town yet.

Nations says that doesn’t leave College Station any room for to deal with calamities such as a major water leak or a fire or a well going off line.

If College Station implements stage one restrictions, that will limit customers to outdoor watering on two assigned days per week.

College Station already has a year round ban on outdoor watering between ten a.m. and six p.m.

Click below for comments from Jennifer Nations, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “City of College Station warns water restrictions could be coming” on Spreaker.