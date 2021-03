College Station City Councilman John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the restricted occupancy overlay (ROO), how College Station will pay for ERCOT’s bill from last month’s winter storm, capital projects that could be delayed, coming out of the pandemic, the health department, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Listen to “College Station Councilman John Nichols on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.