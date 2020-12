Councilman John Crompton visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the new parkland conversion, Steve Wright, the new parks and recreations director, short term rentals, impact fees, the impact of coronavirus, how to drive more visitors to College Station, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 4, 2020.

