Economic Development Director Natalie Ruiz, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the new city’s new tourism group, selling College Station, Christmas in College Station and their partnership with Santa’s Wonderland, business adjustments during the pandemic, the future of Post Oak Mall, franchises coming to town, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 16, 2020.

