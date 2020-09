City Councilman John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the canceled city council meeting, the definition of “family” and “related”, citizen interaction, the format of council meetings, the impact of coronavirus on the city, the budget, what he wants to see on the next agendas, a hands-free driving ordinance, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 18, 2020.

