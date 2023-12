Councilwoman Linda Harvell visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about narrowing Krenek Tap Road, Visit College Station, local hotels, the former Macy’s building, the Northgate police unit, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 15, 2023.

