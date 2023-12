City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the inaugural College Station Christmas Parade, the city’s holiday campaign, mail delivery to some apartment complexes, public use of City Hall and 1207, items on the next council meeting’s agenda, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Listen to “College Station City Manager Bryan Woods on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.