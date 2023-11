Councilman Bob Yancy visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his first year on council, his involvement with TexAgs, railroad development, license plate readers, the sewer line project in the Rosemary neighborhood, student housing, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 17, 2023.

