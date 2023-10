Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about College Station receiving the designation as a music friendly Texas community, middle housing, the no-more-than-four unrelated ordinance, Southeast Park, youth baseball fields, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Listen to “College Station Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.