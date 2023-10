Steven Maldonado, Assistant Director of Water Services, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion, its environmentally friendly features, training high school students to become a water or wastewater operator, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 20, 2023.

