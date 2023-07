Members of the College Station police department visited with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about current crime trends, an upcoming College Station Police Department career fair, and more during their visit on The Infomaniacs on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Speakers included officers Chad Jones and David Simmons, 9-1-1 supervisor Julia Franz, and civilian training coordinator Shannon Ballard.

Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.