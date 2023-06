City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the sewer line project, the four unrelated ordinance, action taken against Texas A&M students, the preferred access agreement with Texas A&M, the former Macy’s store building, crime and safety in the Northgate district, raised medians, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, June 9, 2023.

