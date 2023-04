Caroline Ask, Solid Waste Division Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about things that you should not be throwing out in your trash, truck fires, the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste and Computer Collection Event, brush and bulky pickup, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Listen to “City of College Station Update on WTAW” on Spreaker.