Councilman William Wright visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his background, how he views the city differently on council, being the youngest councilmember, price of homes, his committee assignments, what he would like to see in Austin, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Listen to “College Station Councilman William Wright on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.