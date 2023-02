Jeff Capps, Deputy City Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the recent police and fire department presentations, catalytic converter thefts, the recent police involved shooting, progress of the Rock Prairie water tower, the sewer line project in Beverly Estates, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.