City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about delivery drone service, the new city council, economic challenges, police and fire, their relationships with the City of Bryan, the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and Texas A&M University, the Northgate District, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.