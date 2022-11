Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about traffic issues, shopping local, partnering with Texas A&M for possible use of the old Macy’s store, annexation, the College Station Fire Department, the Northgate District, holiday events, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 18, 2022.

