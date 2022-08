Councilman Bob Brick visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about sunflowers, his focus on arts and neighborhood integrity, bond issues, rezoning land near Baylor Scott and White hospital, the college students returning, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Listen to “College Station Councilman Bob Brick on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.