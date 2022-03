Mayor Pro Tem John Nichols visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Brazos County Health Department, reporting COVID numbers, how ARPA funds should be spent, city projects, transportation and traffic congestion, getting more flights to Easterwood Airport, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 18, 2022.

