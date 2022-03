Police Chief Billy Couch visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his command staff, current crime trends, clearing accidents, patrolling the Northgate District, task forces, the opioid situation, drug dealers, human trafficking, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 4, 2022.

