Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about being elected to her first full term, city goals for 2022, the future bond election, the need for a new fire station, Texas A&M President Katherine Banks’s new recommendations that could affect College Station, Santa’s Wonderland traffic, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 17, 2021.

