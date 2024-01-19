City Of College Station Update Of Its Electric Utility And Two Upcoming Events

WTAW’s Scott DeLucia visited on The Infomaniacs with College Station Utilities electric energy coordinator Patrick McIntyre and with the city’s public communications director Colin Killian about the dedication of two Lick Creek bird viewing blinds January 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at the blind north of the Lick Creek Nature Center, and public meetings related to launching a recreation center feasibility on January 23 and 24 from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at city hall.

