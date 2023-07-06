City Of College Station Traffic Advisories And Updates

The city of College Station has a pair of traffic advisories for Friday.

One involves the ongoing expansion of Greens Prairie Road, where traffic will be stopped at fine minute intervals Friday from midnight until noon as concrete is poured.

Also on Friday, traffic in the Wellborn Road construction zone will shift between Rock Prairie and Balcones Drive. That project is scheduled to be finished this fall, as is the nearby Deacon Drive railroad crossing at Wellborn.

During the June 12th College Station city council meeting, capital projects director Jennifer Cain provided an update on the Greens Prairie Road and Deacon railroad crossing projects.

