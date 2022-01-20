City Of College Station Success At Recent Convention Of Bus Tour Operators

College Station city councilwoman Linda Harvell reported during their last meeting about the successes during a recent convention of bus tour operators in Grapevine.

Harvell said she joined Kindra Fry of the city’s tourism office for College Station’s first appearance at that gathering.

Harvell said they received verbal commitments for future tours to College Station, which provides what she calls “clean tourism”.

Click below for comments from Linda Harvell during the January 13, 2022 College Station city council meeting:

Listen to “City of College Station successes at convention of bus tour operators” on Spreaker.