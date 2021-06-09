City Of College Station Responding To Complaints Of Tall Grass At City Parks

The city of College Station went to social media apologizing for tall grass in city parks.

Assistant parks director Kelly Kelbly says the rain has been the number one issue.

That’s followed by the city’s contractor not being able to find workers because of the nationwide labor shortage.

Kelbly says city employees, who do not normally mow neighborhood parks, are now assisting until the city’s contractor can catch up.

Click below for comments from Kelly Kelbly, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

